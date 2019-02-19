ORAN LEGATE

BUNKER HILL — Oran Earl Legate, 86, of Bunker Hill, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 31, 1932, in Grafton, Illinois, the son of Earl and Leila (Larbey) Legate. He married Mary Jane (Klein) on Dec. 31, 1956, in Grafton. She survives.

Oran was a member of the United Methodist Church in Bunker Hill, and he loved basketball.

Along with his wife, Mary Jane, he is survived by his children and their spouses, Kathy Legate, Debra (Joseph) Bevenue, Terri (Andy) Clothier and David Legate; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Orval Legate and Wayne Legate.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will also be held, on Monday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Terry McKinzie officiating.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to The Muscular Sclerosis or Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.