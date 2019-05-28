OREN CUMMINS

BETHALTO — Oren Cummins, 81, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born May 9, 1938 in Athensville, Illinois. He married Barbara Jackson June 7, 1959 in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

Oren retired from ConAgra in 1996 where he was the plant manager. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 – 1959. Oren was very active in civic organizations throughout his life. He was a member of the Bethalto Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris recipient, Riverbend Growth Association, Pride Inc., Bucket Brigade and Past President of Grain Miller Union 81. When his kids were younger he coached Khoury League in Bethalto and was active in the Boy Scouts. He was a Member of the Bethalto Presbyterian Church.

Oren enjoyed golfing, fishing and cars. He loved attending his grandkids events whenever possible.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Cummins of Bethalto; son, Brad (Christine) Cummins of Bethalto; daughter, Christy (Scott) Vogelpohl of Fosterburg; grandchildren, Kara (Kenny) Ruckman, Joshua Cummins, Travis (Renee) Cummins, Aaron (Tianna) Vogelpohl and Victoria Vogelpohl; great grandchildren, Dylan, Madylan, Bradley, Julia and Clark; and a great-great grandchild, Carter.Also surviving are nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold "Charlie" Cummins; mother, Cora (Preston) Carrigan, step father, Francis Carrigan and brother, Donald Cummins.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at The Brick Hall, 220 N. Prairie Street, Bethalto. Memorials can be made to the .

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com