ORLANDO PANFILE

ALTON — Dit is preceded in death by his mother, Madeline Panfile, father, Sante Panfile, sister Marie George. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Panfile, his son, John Panfile and Carolyn, two stepsons, Kyle Williams and Trace and Jason Williams and Carrie. He also has five grandchildren: Gianna and Amelia Panfile, Oliver Williams and Mallory and Ellison Wild, his sister Laura Triano and Frank , and a brother Raymond Panfile and Millie and two nieces and three nephews.

He was born May 20, 1928 in Little Ferry, New Jersey. He attended Hackensack High School. He served as a Private in the US Army, 17 Regiment, 7th Division in Korea. He graduated from Seton Hall University with a BS in Management. He then received a MS from Rutgers University in Industrial Statistics and Quality Control and a PHD in management from Tennessee Christian University.

He was a co-adjutant instructor at Rutgers University. He worked as a quality control manager at Tun-Sol Electric. He was director of quality control at Electro Tech Corporation. He was part owner and manager of Ampac Inc, a transmission rebuilding company and founder, president and CEO of Aero Services International an aviation services company. He was also the founder and CEO of Aviation Services Group a firm providing services at airports.

He was a licensed airplane pilot with an Airline Transport Rating, flew his own jet and was recently presented with the Master's Pilot's Award by the FAA for flying 50 years without an accident. He was a licensed Merchant Marine Officer with a two hundred ton rating and with his "First Mate" Barb sailed to the Exhumas, Grand Bahama, Bimini and the Abaco Islands on their vessel "Mirabella". He played Mr. Jordan in the play "Heaven Can Wait" at Alton Little Theatre, and had parts in two others plays. He is the author of a book called TACHNETEC.

He served on the board of the Bergen Pines Hospital and on the Youth Guidance Council. He served as Mayor of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. He was president of Jacoby Arts Center and received the Paul Harris Award from Rotary.

A visitation will be Friday, May 10 from 4-8 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Crawley will officiate. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online guest book and condolence may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com