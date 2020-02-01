CARROLLTON — Orville A. Henson, 83, of Carrollton, Illinois, died surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1937 in Hillview, Illinois, the son of the late William and Mary (Inman) Henson.

He married the former Betsy Hardwick on Aug. 1, 1964 in Carrollton and she survives.

Also surviving are their children, Randall A. (Mary) Henson of White Hall, Illinois, Tammy (Gerald) Isringhausen of Carrollton, Orville Clifton Henson of Carrollton, and Brad (Jennifer) Henson of Carrollton; grandchildren, Tiffany (Ryan) Dubois, Randall (Rosemary) Henson II, Jarrod (Jennifer) Isringhausen, Sarah (fiancé Evan Adcock) Isringhausen, Christa (Greg) Williams, Clifton Henson, Joshua (Chelsey) Henson, Jaggar (Brenda) Henson, Chelsea (Kyle) Taylor, Matthew (fiancée Jordyn Lurton) Henson, and Kenlie Henson; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and sisters, Dorothy Bridges of Palmyra, Illinois, Grace Sloan of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Faye (Gary) Mills of Clinton, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles, Tom, Harvey, Donald, Kenneth, and Melvin; and sisters, Juanita Rice and Alberta Anderson.

Orville was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam era. He worked at Duncan Foundry and then from 1961-1994 he worked at Laclede Steel in Alton.

He loved, fishing, hunting, playing cards with family and friends, watching his grandchildren play sports; and most of all he loved golf.

He was a charter member of the Lone Oak Golf Club Senior League.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the BJC Hospice.

Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.