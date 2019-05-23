ORVILLE SUESSEN

EL PASO — Orville Earl Suessen, 79, of El Paso, Illinois, died at 2:17 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home.

He was born Nov. 25, 1939 in Bethalto, Illinois to Clarence and Viola (Eberhardt) Suessen. He married Donna Miller-Edmiaston on Nov. 1, 1987 in Decatur, Illinois. They were married for 31 years. She survives

Also surviving are two daughters, Cindy (Sunny) Mooney of Denmark, South Carolina, Cherie (Steve) Goulet of Pleasant Hill, California; one son, Terry (Amy) Suessen of St. Charles, Illinois; one step-daughter, Angela (Billy) Rook of Downs, Illinois; one step-son Tim Edmiaston of Normal, Illinois; one brother, John (Donna) Suessen of Bethalto, Illinois; one sister, Golda Gross of Marine, Illinois; ten grandchildren, Garrett, Nick, Gabe, Alyssa, Grant, Abbi, Emma, Liam, Finnegan, Keegan; two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Isabella; and several nieces and nephews.

Orville served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Kroger Inc. after 40 years of service, working his way up from bagger to unit store manager. He was a member of First Baptist Church of El Paso and former church properties manager. He also mowed grass for the parks and recreation in Bloomington, mowing the Prairie Vista golf Course Greens. He enjoyed playing golf and was a big NASCAR fan and a fan of both Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. Most of all Orville loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 at First Baptist Church of El Paso, Rev. Russell Zehr will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 1 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of El Paso.

