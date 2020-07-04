HAMBURG — Otis Leroy Blasingim Jr, 66, passed away at 8:14 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at home with his family by his side while under the care of BJC Hospice.

He was born on March 3, 1954 in Wood River, Illinois, the son of Otis Leroy Blasingim Sr. and Margaret Marie Johnson.

Otis married Ella "Diane" Doerr March 21, 1972 in Bethalto, Illinois. She survives.

He served his country in the US Navy and was a member of the Indian Creek Church of Christ in Hamburg, Illinois. He worked as a boat captain for 40 years for Lewis and Clark Marine and formerly worked for National Marine. He also loved fishing and hunting.

In addition to his wife; he is also survived by a daughter, LaWanda Blasingim Klaas; two grandchildren, Zachary (Liddia) Fry and Amanda Klaas; two great-grandchildren, Thomas Ridenbark and Otis Fry; three siblings, Clifford Wayne Dial, Norma Jean Garbin Blasingim, and James "Bo" Blasingim; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Steven and Tina Doerr, Fankie Lee Doerr and James R. Doerr and spouse.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg with military rites by Kampsville, Illinois, American Legion.

Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center and mailed to Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois.

