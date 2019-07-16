SPENCER
EDWARDSVILLE — Otis P. Spencer, 99 of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, July 22 at St. Paul United Church of Christ. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will be at the St. Paul U.C.C. Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family requests memorials to St. Paul U.C.C. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.