Otis Spencer

Service Information
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL
62025
(618)-656-4655
Obituary
Send Flowers

SPENCER

EDWARDSVILLE — Otis P. Spencer, 99 of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, July 22 at St. Paul United Church of Christ. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will be at the St. Paul U.C.C. Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family requests memorials to St. Paul U.C.C. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.