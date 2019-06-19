WERNER
GLEN CARBON — Otto J. Werner, age 89, of Glen Carbon, Illinois died at 7:48 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21 from 4-8 p.m. at the Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinoid. Memorial contributions be given to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.