OWEN WHITLOCK

LONGWOOD — Owen E. "Gene" Whitlock, 71, of Casselberry, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 10:48 p.m. at South Seminole Hospital in Florida.

Born on July 11, 1947 in Alton, Illinois, to Owen and Gladys (Darnell) Whitlock. He married Alicia Cruz on June 23, 2016, she survives.

Gene was an Army Veteran, he retired as an E-5 Sergeant, with a Purple Heart. He enjoyed life and lived each day to the fullest. Gene never met a stranger. He was a realtor, he built homes, and owned and operated auto auctions in the metro area. He owned laundromats, and a tire shop, and enjoyed whatever work he decided to pursue. He was an insurance adjuster before his passing. He enjoyed challenging himself to learn new skills. He loved to fly airplanes and restore classic cars with his brother Terry. He attended Daytona Turkey Run annually to enjoy all the classic cars. He enjoyed woodworking, playing guitar, doing tai chi, ballroom dancing with his wife Alicia, and staying active. He was never one to turn down a good steak or prime rib.

Along with his wife Alicia, Gene is survived by his children, Donna Millitello of Alton , Kayce Whitlock (son-in-law, Roger Wangler) of Jerseyville, Illinois , Carrie O'Connell ( Bradley Williams) of Cocoa Beach, Florida and a son-in-law, Dallas Zimmerman of Bethalto, Illinois ; five siblings, Terry Whitlock of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Betty Whitlock of Cottage Hills, David Whitlock of Wood River, Illinois, Dennis Whitlock of Godfrey, Illinois, and Bob Whitlock of Bunker Hill, Illinois; thirteen grandchildren, Chelsea Zimmerman, Dez Zimmerman, Kelly Wooldridge, Aerika Zimmerman, Dakota Zimmerman, Nicholas Millitello, Madison O'Connell, Sean Wangler, Patrick Wangler, Noa Zimmerman, Carleigh Wangler, Gabriella Whitlock, and Gauge Wangler; four great grandchildren, Raegan, Azuriah, Malachi, and Ryann, and many lifelong friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents Owen Whitlock in 1981, and Gladys Whitlock in 1994; and a daughter, Cheryl Lynn Zimmerman in 2016.

He will be sorely missed, and always loved by his family, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com