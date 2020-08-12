ALTON — Paige Marie Kizer, 27, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Dec. 11, 1992, she was the daughter of Holly M. (Kizer) Marshall of East Alton.

A graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School, she was attending Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville and had been working as a sales clerk at Mallory Sports in Wood River, Illinois.

She had been a member of "Big Sisters" and enjoyed Yoga, nature, arts and crafts and "Electric Forest". She was full of spirit and spirituality.

Surviving are her mother; and her husband, Jeff Marshall; grandparents, Jim and Sue Kizer, Pat Snider; and sister, Hailey Marshall.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.