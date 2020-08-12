1/
Paige Kizer
1992 - 2020
{ "" }
ALTON — Paige Marie Kizer, 27, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Dec. 11, 1992, she was the daughter of Holly M. (Kizer) Marshall of East Alton.

A graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School, she was attending Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville and had been working as a sales clerk at Mallory Sports in Wood River, Illinois.

She had been a member of "Big Sisters" and enjoyed Yoga, nature, arts and crafts and "Electric Forest". She was full of spirit and spirituality.

Surviving are her mother; and her husband, Jeff Marshall; grandparents, Jim and Sue Kizer, Pat Snider; and sister, Hailey Marshall.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Marks Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
August 12, 2020
Paige was an amazing soul. Always curious and fun to talk to and be around. Paige and I were just recently talking about joining the rennaisance fair this year. Hearing that she is gone is heartbreaking. She will forever be loved and missed.
Chad
Friend
