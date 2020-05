Or Copy this URL to Share

HARTFORD — Pamela S. Baine, 63, passed away 7:19 p.m., Saturday May 23, 2020 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. Survived by her mother, Jesie Meagher; husband, Terry Baine and daughter, Jennifer Baine. No services have been scheduled at this time. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, in charge.



