Pamela Behme

WORDEN — Pamela Sue (Neumann) Behme, 61, lost her long battle with Brain Cancer at her home Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, surrounded by family.

Pamela was born March 24, 1959, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to the late Bernice and Norman Neumann.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; and her brother, Phillip G. Parks.

A 1977 graduate of Worden Illinois High School. She married Brian Behme Dec. 2, 1977. She had a long career at Madison Mutual Insurance Company in Edwardsville, Illinois.

She also worked for the Post Office. Her job ended abruptly due to the diagnoses of brain cancer. Pamela fought her illness hard with many surgeries and years of treatment.

Pamela is survived by her son, Jason Behme of Worden, Illinois; her daughter, Lynsi Behme and Joshua of Wood River, Illinois; grandchildren, Latrell, Terrel, and Kinsley of Wood River; sister, Cindy (Neumann) Mosher of Bethalto, Illinois; mother and father-in-law, Mildred and Lloyd Behme of Worden; sister-in-law, Beth (Behme) Adkison of Worden; sister-in law, Lynda Parks of Wood River; along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Vitas Hospice Care, Chelsea and Colleen; Stacy Ortiz, Beth Adkison, Katie Bornes, Lynda Parks, Lloyd and Milldred Behme; and a special thanks to Worden Baptist Church, Doug Harris and Pastor Randy.

Funeral services will be held at Worden Baptist Church this Friday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Due to Covid 19, a small family gathering will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.