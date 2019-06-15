EDWARDSVILLE — Pamela Jo Byrd, 65, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at University Care Center in Edwardsville.

Born to Edwin and Mary (Fletcher) Byrd on July 20, 1954, she worked at Challenge Unlimited in Alton for many years and was a member of the Assembly of God in Meadowbrook.

Visitation is at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, until services at 11 at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, followed by inurnment at Gullick Cemetery in Highland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Special Olympics. An online condolence and guest book is at eliaskallalandschaaf.com .