PAMELA ISRINGHAUSEN

JERSEYVILLE — Pamela Isringhausen, 67, passed away on Wednesday, April, 10, 2019.

She was born on October 28, 1951 in Jerseyville, Illinois to Marvin E. and Marilyn J. (Sinkler) Isringhausen.

She was a sales representative at Train in Bridgeton. Pamela loved her dogs: Phury, Rhage, and Beau. She was member of the Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville and the Kiss Army Fan Club.

Pamela is survived by her siblings: Gene Isringhausen of Fieldon, Patty Isringhausen of Grand Haven, MI, Kathy Rulo of Grafton, and David (Denise) Isringhausen of Godfrey.

Pamela is preceded in death by her parents, sister: Krista Allen; special friend: Elizabeth "Peggy" Briggs.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Funeral will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Barnhart officiating. Burial will be at Fieldon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .