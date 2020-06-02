Pamela Main
ALTON — Pamela Sue Main, 63, passed away 3:01 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born Aug. 30, 1956 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late J.L. Hammonds and Norma (Wingo) Horton. She had worked as a licensed practical nurse in the home healthcare field. Surviving are a son, Brandon (Shelley) Main of Mountain Home, Arkansas; granddaughter, Isabel; brothers, David Hammonds in Arkansas, and Bobby Hammonds in Missouri; sister, Debbie Gillis of Bethalto, Illinois; niece, Sissy (Aaron) Ryals of Bethalto; and great niece, Shelbi Ryals. Her parents and brother, Ricky Hammonds preceded her in death. No services have been scheduled at this time. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
