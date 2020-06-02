ALTON — Pamela Sue Main, 63, passed away 3:01 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born Aug. 30, 1956 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late J.L. Hammonds and Norma (Wingo) Horton. She had worked as a licensed practical nurse in the home healthcare field. Surviving are a son, Brandon (Shelley) Main of Mountain Home, Arkansas; granddaughter, Isabel; brothers, David Hammonds in Arkansas, and Bobby Hammonds in Missouri; sister, Debbie Gillis of Bethalto, Illinois; niece, Sissy (Aaron) Ryals of Bethalto; and great niece, Shelbi Ryals. Her parents and brother, Ricky Hammonds preceded her in death. No services have been scheduled at this time. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



