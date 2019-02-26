PAMELA SCHNEIDER

BETHALTO — Pamela J. Schneider, 71, passed away at 10:54 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Evelyn's Hospice Home in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born on Nov. 18, 1947 the daughter of Robert Warren Webb and Hazel Louise Drew.

Pamela is survived by a brother, Joseph "Mike" Drew of Bethalto, Illinois; two nieces and a nephew, Amanda Williams of Wood River, Illinois, Cailey (Gary) Clark of Bunker Hill, Illinois and Joseph Drew of Bethalto; a grandson, John W. McClintock of Bethalto; one great niece, Electra Williams of Wood River.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Carolyn Webb; a son, John Kenneth McClintock of Bethalto; a grandson, Brian McClintock.

Graveside services will take place on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Evelyn's Hospice Home.

Online Condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.