PAT SHEPPARD

SOUTH ROXANA — Patrick Phillip Sheppard, 58, passed away unexpectedly at 1:28 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Staunton, Illinois.

Born May 20, 1961 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he was the son of Joyce (Rogers) Yoder of Castle, Oklahoma, and the late Joseph L. Sheppard.

Pat served as the Business Agent for Labor Local 338 in Wood River, Illinois. He enjoyed, hunting, fishing and camping, but most of all being a husband, father and friend.He married Tracy Schuler on Dec. 23, 1994 in Edwardsville, Illinois. She survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are daughter, Shelby Ann Sheppard of South Roxana; and brothers, Kevin (Karen) Rogers of Castle, Oklahoma and Jerry (Adrian) Cox of St. Louis, Missouri. His father and a brother, Joseph Sheppard preceded in death.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where services will be conducted at 10 am on Friday, July 19. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Memorials may be made to Shelby Sheppard's College Fund established at Scott Credit Union.