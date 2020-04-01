GODFREY — Patricia A. Ballard, loving wife and mother, age 86, passed away at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Riverside of Alton, Illinois.

She was born on July 16, 1933 in Bethalto, Illinois, the daughter of James William "Bill" Chapman and Matilda (Denother) Chapman.

She married Lloyd Ballard on Sept. 7, 1952. He survives.

She is survived by three sons, Robert (Pat) Ballard of Desoto, Missouri, Russell Gene (Debbie) Ballard of East Alton, Illinois, and Richard (Nancy) Ballard of Godfrey, Illinois; a brother, Donald Chapman of Kentucky; and a brother-in-law, Clifford Ballard of Florida.

She has nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and several in-laws.

A private service will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to a .

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.