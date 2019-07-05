PATRICIA BELDEN

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Patricia S. Belden, 70, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Montgomery County, Illinois, on Oct. 17, 1948, she was the daughter of Charles L. and Edith (Ballinger) McPherson.

On May 23, 1969 in Hartford, Illinois, she married Dennis A. Belden. He died Jan. 1, 2004.

Surviving are a son, Michael Belden of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; daughters, Melissa (Allan) Kellstadt of Lebanon, Indiana, Jody Crader of Bethalto, Illinois, Christina (Craig) Fulkerson of East Alton, Illinois; five grandchildren, Jonathan Crader, Dylan Crader, Terra (Ryan) Woosley, Dennis Fulkerson, Crystallynn Kellstadt; great grandchildren, Isabella and Ryder Woosley; and sisters, Peggy Nichols and Jane Deck.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8 in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.