Patricia Blair

RED BANK — Patricia Watkins Blair (Pat) passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Born Sarah Patricia Watkins in Alton, Illinois, on March 18, 1922, Pat graduated as valedictorian from high school and from Shurtleff College in 1943.

She then attended Wellesley College on scholarship, from which she earned a Masters in Hygiene and Physical Education in 1945. From 1945 to 1948, she taught health and various sports at Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

On June 5, 1948, she married Charles L. Blair in Alton, and they settled in Little Silver, New Jersey.

Pat taught first grade in the Little Silver school system in 1948–1950 before resigning to start a family.

Pat was a member of the United Methodist Church of Red Bank, New Jersey, where she sang in the choir for over fifty years and served in several positions on the Board of Trustees.

She also was an active participant in the MCBC and UMW. She volunteered with many organizations, including F.I.S.H. and Big Sister; and was active in others, such as the Junior League, the Daughters of the American Revolution, having been a past president of Monmouth County chapter, and the Eastern Star.

Pat greatly enjoyed being surrounded by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pat loved music. In addition to singing in the church choir, for many years she had season tickets to the New York Metropolitan Opera and to the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, which she strongly supported.

She played tennis into her fifties and then picked up golf. She loved to read, especially history, theology, mysteries and historical fiction; and devoted considerable time to researching family history and genealogy.

She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-one years, Charles; and her sister, Dorothy; and brother, Robert.

She is survived by her sister, Martha; four children, Charles L. and his former wife Judy, Sarah (Sallie) Blair Smith, William M. Blair and his wife, Kirsten, and Thomas W. Blair and his wife, Alma; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Blair, Lucy Moreland, Gregory Blair, Laney Smith, Patricia Blair, Anthony Blair, and Katherine Blair; four great-grandchildren, Grey Blair, Finn Blair, Benjamin Blair, and Oliver Blair; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ 07701.

Facial coverings are required. A graveside service will follow at Fair View Cemetery of Middletown, New Jersey, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra (https://www.njsymphony.org/support-your-njso) or the Red Bank United Methodist Church choir (https://www.umcredbank.org/).