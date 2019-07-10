PATRICIA BLAND

NEWBURN — Patricia Ann Bland, age 69, of Newburn, Illinois, passed away with family by her side on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born Oct. 8, 1949 in Alton, Illinois to the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Groves) Young.

Pat attended Jersey Community High School, class of '67. On March 29, 1997 she married William "Bill" Bland and the two remained happily married until Bill's passing in 2012. She spent many years employed at Beverly Farms where she eventually retired. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for her grandchildren.

She is deeply missed by her only son, Shawn (Jesi) Young of Jerseyville, Illinois; 3 grandchildren, Stephannie (Chris) Freiner of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Jagger and Wylder Young of Jerseyville; 2 great-grandchildren, Portia Freiner of Cottage Hills, Bryce West of Jerseyville; she was, as well, very much anticipating the arrival of her 3rd great-grandchild Duncan Freiner; 4 siblings, Karen (Denny) Freeman of Fieldon, Illinois, Barb (Harold) McBride of Newburn, Kenny (Lori) Young of Jerseyville, and Kevin (Sunshine) Young of Fieldon, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister, Carol McCoy, and her very loved granddaughter, Rhianna Young.

She will be laid to rest with her husband and sister at Newburn Cemetery in Dow, Illinois with a private family service. A public celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 1 p.m. at the Do Drop Inn in Dow.