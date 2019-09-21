FLORRISANT — Patricia "Pat" Collier, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Survived by her husband of 41 years, Wayne Keith Collier, she is the dear mother of Kathy (Art) Pender, Karen (Jim) Wright, Tim Wilson, Patty (Dennis) Higgins, Sue (Rick) Hachmann, Dennis Wilson, Mary Wilson, and Tamara (Charlie) Sweeney; grandmother of 19; great-grandmother of 25; great-great grandmother of 1; and dear aunt, cousin, friend and teacher to many.

Visitation is Thursday, Sept 26, 4-8 p.m. at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Road, Florissant. Funeral is Thursday, Sept 26 at 6 p.m. See www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.