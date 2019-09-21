Patricia Collier

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
FLORRISANT — Patricia "Pat" Collier, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Survived by her husband of 41 years, Wayne Keith Collier, she is the dear mother of Kathy (Art) Pender, Karen (Jim) Wright, Tim Wilson, Patty (Dennis) Higgins, Sue (Rick) Hachmann, Dennis Wilson, Mary Wilson, and Tamara (Charlie) Sweeney; grandmother of 19; great-grandmother of 25; great-great grandmother of 1; and dear aunt, cousin, friend and teacher to many.

Visitation is Thursday, Sept 26, 4-8 p.m. at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Road, Florissant. Funeral is Thursday, Sept 26 at 6 p.m. See www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
