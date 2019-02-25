PATRICIA ECKHARD

OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Ann Eckhard reunited with her heavenly Father on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Born in Alton, Illinois on May 24, 1948, the daughter of Mary Halbert Eckhard and Michael L. Eckhard Sr. After graduating from Marquette Catholic High School in 1966, Patty worked in the insurance industry until she moved to St. Louis, Missouri.

It was in St. Louis that she met the father of her children, Abraham Novitsky, who passed away in 2011. Patty moved to New York and became a member of the and remained faithful to the Lord her entire life. She became the mother of six children, Gloria, husband Troy, Beth, husband Dennis, David, Benjamin, wife Angela, Rachel and Israel.

She leaves behind her children, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Michael Jr., wife, Mary, Rob, wife Barb, Andy, Martie, husband, Mike and Joe.

The memorial service will be held Thursday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 6500 Humbert Road, Godfrey, Illinois. Burial to follow at Valhalla Memorial Park, Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help with expenses. Donations can be left at the church or mailed to Beth Fulcher, 209 E. Mission Ave. Bellevue, Nebraska 68005.