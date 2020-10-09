Patricia Edwards

GODFREY — Mrs. Patricia Mae (Bell) Edwards, was born Feb. 17, 1940 to Marie (Searles) Bell in Chicago, Illinois.

Patricia attended the Chicago and Alton School systems.

Patricia spent her summers in Alton, Illinois, under the watchful eyes of her dear aunts and precious grandmother.

Affectionately, called big Pat by the Edwards family.

She married her childhood sweetheart the late Charles D. Edwards, Sr. June 14, 1958. To that union, two beloved sons were born Charles (Chuck) Jr. and Gari L. Edwards.

While their sons were young Charles Sr. was on active duty with the US Navy.

Later, Pat and Charles returned to Alton and continue to work and raise their sons.

Pat was employed and retired from the Alton School District, at the Gilson Brown school for 25 years, were the children she so adored called her Ms. Pat.

She was a faithful member of Trinity A. M. E. Church serving in ministry diligently.

Pat loved music and while in her youth she loved singing.

Pat took great care working in the yard and attending to her flowers sharing them with family and friends.

For numerous years she received the communities "Pride Award".

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 our dear Pat was called home to be with the Lord.

Her loving husband, Charles, Sr. and son, Gari L. preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her son, Charles (Chuck) Edwards, Jr.; five grandchildren, Travis, Jason, Micah, Charles 111, and Chazpen; great-grandchildren, Demonie, Levie, and Ramaj, Ramyha and Tyler; a godson, Justin Henderson; her in-laws, Edna Edwards of Richton Park, Illinois, Thomas and Jacqueline of Florissant, Missouri, Richard and Sandra Edwards, Michael and Eva Edwards all of Godfrey, Illinois, and Regina Edwards of Alton; along with nieces and nephews; with a host of beloved cousins who were like her sisters and brothers to her and many friends.

Visitation Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. until time of private family service (50 or less) at 11 a.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home.

Pastor John S. Herring Sr. Eulogist.

Burial Upper Alton Cemetery.