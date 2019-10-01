ALTON — Patricia Anne Handler, 76, died at 1:31 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Belleville Memorial Hospital. Born Oct. 30, 1942 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Paul and Eileen (Tucker) Hemphill and Newell Timmermeier.

On Sept. 9, 1967 she married David Handler in Alton. He survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Anne Handler of Godfrey, Illinois. There will be no services.

Memorials may be made to the . Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.