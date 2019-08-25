GODFREY — Mrs. Patricia Ann Hastings (nee: Hale) of Godfrey, Illinois, formally of Warrenton, Missouri, passed away on Thursday Aug. 22, 2019 at her home.

Patricia was born on June 4, 1930 in Alton, Illinois, to the late Mr. Russell and Mrs. Pauline (nee: Kehr) Hale. She had reached the age of 89 years.

Patricia was married to Samuel Franklin Hastings on Nov. 28, 1953 in Alton. They spent 63 wonderful years together before his passing in 2016. To this union, three children were born: Annie, David and Mary. She worked as a registered nurse for many years and also worked for the Red Cross. Patricia enjoyed camping in the mountains and traveling with her family. She also bowled on a bowling league for many years. Patricia enjoyed her family, raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Patricia Hastings was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel; her parents, Russell and Pauline; one brother, Russell Hale; and one sister, Polly Hale. She is survived by her children, Annie Staebell and husband Doug, David Hastings and Mary Lynch; four grandchildren, Joshua, Samantha, Lauren and Travis; three great-grandchildren, Madison, Sylvia and Max; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Hastings will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 4-8 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home in Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Frieden's United Church of Christ in Warrenton. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorial donations are preferred to the Ronald McDonald House or , c/o Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383. Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.