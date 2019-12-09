GODFREY — Patricia Ann "Patsy Ann" Heffron, 78, died at 12:09 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center. Born Oct. 11, 1941 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Dock and Dora (Minor) Cornell.

She married Melvin Heffron on March 5, 1961 in Oakland, California. He survives. Mrs. Heffron retired as an assistant librarian for Hayner Library. She volunteered at the Women's Oasis Center and the Children's Little Theater.

Along with her husband, Melvin, she is survived by twin daughters, Claire Heffron-McKinney (Ben) of Springfield, Illinois and Christine Favilla of Alton; three grandchildren, Marek McKinney, Braedon Favilla and Adriana Favilla.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald "Dink" Cornell and Edward Cornell.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.