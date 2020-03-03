ST.LOUIS — Patricia Ann Holmes, age 65, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Siteman Cancer Center with her family by her side.

She was born May 1, 1954 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Roy Thomas and Laverne Janice (Mouser) Tucker.

She married Mitchell Holmes on Sept. 30, 1972 in the Church of God in Christ on Oakwood Ave. in Alton.

In addition to her husband, Mitchell; she is survived by three children, Mitchell E. (Tamika) Holmes Jr. of Florissant, Missouri, Trish Holmes of Godfrey, Illinois, and Michael Thomas Holmes Sr. of Godfrey; two siblings, John (Nancy) Tucker of Alton, and Denise (Randy) Braasch of Troy, Illinois; five grandchildren, Aaron, Aaden, Addison, Michael Jr. and Noah; and many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Patricia is remembered as being a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. Many that knew her considered her to be a mother figure and lovingly called her Mom.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m. at Anchor of Hope Church, 503 Milton Rd. Alton, IL 62002, with Pastor Seeram Garney officiating.

Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery (formerly Oakwood).

Online condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.