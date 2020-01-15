COTTAGE HILLS — Patricia Faye Jennings, 72, passed away 6:44 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born May 1, 1947 in Anna, she was the daughter of Gerald Gene "Bud" and Marguerite A. (Draper) Norton.

She had worked as an office assistant for the State of Illinois for eight years.

On Nov. 1, 1991 in Edwardsville, Illinois, she married Benjamin Jennings, Jr. He survives.

Surviving also are a son, Michael Jennings; daughters, Roxann Jennings (Mike Rye), and Kristen (Blake) Siglar; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Gerald "Buddy" (Donna) Norton, Jr.,; niece, Heather Kelley; and nephews, Jeremy (Trinity) Kelley and Ryan (Nikki) Norton.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Dennis Norton will officiate.

Private burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Alton 5 A's Animal Shelter.