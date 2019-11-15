CLAYTON, Missouri — Patricia Kathryn Juneau, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Loving daughter of the late Edward J. and Anna Mae (McFetridge) Juneau, of Wood River, Illinois; dear mother of Anne (Jeffrey, MD) Craver, David (Lucie) Dempsey, Andrew Dempsey, Jane (late Philip) Dempsey and Michael Dempsey, of St. Louis, Missouri; proud grandmother of Mary Pat (Jason, MD) Stangl, of Middleton, Wisconsin, Lilly Dempsey, David "Buddy" Dempsey III, Liza Dempsey, Julie Dempsey (Trevor Rakers), Michael Dempsey Jr. and Jaime Dempsey, of St. Louis; great grandmother of Charlie Stangl and Cameron Stangl, of Middleton, Ava Rakers, Thomas "T.J." Joseph Rakers and Anthony Nico Rivituso, of St. Louis.

Preceded in death by her four beloved siblings Eleanor Rhodes, of Wood River, Edward N. Juneau, of Granite City, Illinois, Mary Helen Cox, of Wood River, and Virginia Moore, of Alton, Illinois.

Pat graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in Alton in 1950. She received a B.S. in English from Saint Louis University and a Missouri Lifetime Teaching Certificate K-12 in 1954. She taught Lucky Lane Nursery School (formerly Ladue Nursery School) in St. Louis, from 1955 to 1956, before becoming a devoted mother of five children. She later trained as a Montessori teacher at the Midwest Montessori Teacher Training Center in Chicago, Illinois, in 1965, and taught Montessori for children ages 3 to 6 years old at the Academy of the Visitation, in St. Louis, for 11 years from 1965 to 1976.

A celebration of her life was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Holy Angels Parish Church (formerly St. Bernard Catholic Church), at 345 E. Acton Ave., in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marquette Catholic High School, 219 E. Fourth St., Alton, Illinois 62002.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.