ST CHARLES — Patricia Diane Kirn, 36, passed away at 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, Missouri.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1983 in Alton, Illinois, on the 10th wedding anniversary of her parents, Dave and Mary Kirn of Golden Eagle, Illinois.

She is survived by her parents, her brother Aaron and her daughter Kenzi Layne Schulte, 8, of Jerseyville, Illinois.

Patricia loved music. She enjoyed playing the piano and the trumpet in the band at Brussels High School. She said that fishing "makes my soul at peace and one of the few hobbies that brings contentment!". She also enjoyed bingo and was a fan of the Cardinals.

In her adult life, Patricia worked at Orchard Farms School District, Pere Marquette State Park and Principia College.

She was the granddaughter of Charles and Virginia Murphy, and the late Carl and Marian Kirn, all of Golden Eagle.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4p.m.to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels, Illinois.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at St. Mary's Church. Cremation and burial will follow at a later date.

A memorial will be set up for her daughter Kenzi's college fund.