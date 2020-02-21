ALTON — Patricia Jean Leamon,60, went to be with the Lord at 11:25 on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, peacefully at her home.

She was born to John Edwin Leamon and Ruth Tidwell on Dec. 12, 1959, in Alton, Illinois. She worked for many years as an insurance adjustor at Millers Mutual.

Survivers include her mother, Ruth Leamon-DaGue and her step-father, Richard DaGue; one brother, Jack Leamon; one sister, Deanna Leamon-Baird and brother-in-law Davis Baird of Massachusetts; one Aunt, Ann Nietzke; cousins, Bill and Donna Webber, Julie Webber and Suzy; her Uncle, Charlie Leamon and Michelle; cousins, Jennifer Leamon-Mugge (her guardian Angel) and Eric and their children Lauren Stewart, Brandon Monroe, Nic Mugge, and Maya Mugge; Patty also had many special friends including Vicky, Otis, Jeff, Dawn, Stephnie, Cindy and Sandy; and her beloved dogs Chester and Ruby Tuesday.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Patty enjoyed life to the fullest and her great sense of humor will be missed. Patty had a deep love for music and attended many concerts.

Per her request, Patty wished to be cremated and no services.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Alton Area Animal Aid Association.

