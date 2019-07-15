MAHER
ST. LOUIS — Patricia Ann Maher, 89, of Godfrey, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Mother of Good Counsel Home in St. Louis with her family by her side. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17 from 4-7 p.m. at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Capital Fund or to Mother of Good Counsel Home. Condolences may be made online at www.staten-fine.com