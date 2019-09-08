TOWN AND COUNTRY, MISSOURI — Patricia June McCoy, 92, passed away at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at National Health Care in Town and Country, Missouri.

She was born Aug. 24, 1927 in Jerseyville, the daughter of the late Frank and Effie (Powers) Kadell. She retired in 1988 from Alton Senior High School where she was a bookkeeper. She was a member of the First Church of Christ Scientist of Godfrey.

On Nov. 14, 1951 in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, she married Henry Monroe McCoy Jr. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2015. Surviving are two daughters, Kathie Conway (Pat) of St. Charles, Missouri and Sandra McCarty (Michael) of Ballwin, Missouri, and three grandchildren, Jennifer Manker, Courtney Manker and Ryan Conway. She was preceded in death by her husband, one brother, Richard P. Kadell, and two sisters, Priscilla Ferris and Anna Mae Kadell.

Services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Alton VFW Post 1308. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.