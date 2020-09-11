Patricia McFern

WASHINGTON — Patricia Eloise McFern was born on Nov. 22, 1946 in Alton, Illinois. She was one of three daughters of the late Jesse and Selma (Caldwell) McFern.

Patricia graduated from Alton High School in 1964. While attending she was a member of the girl's track team where she held the record for the 100-yard dash for many years. After graduation, she attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, majoring in Psychology.

Prior to completion, she relocated to Michigan City, Indiana. Patricia worked over ten years for the Social Security Administration in Chicago, Illinois, while raising her three children: James, Melissa, and Brian.

Once her children were adults, Patricia continued her education in psychology and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Illinois University of Chicago.

After receiving her degree, she moved to Seattle, Washington, where she retired.

During retirement, she worked for the Seattle Seahawks stadium.

One of her fondest memories as a young adult was attending a protest for Equal Rights with her younger sister, Lena, and a few friends. One of her most recited quotes that made you stop and think was, "A fool and his money are soon parted."

Patricia received eternal peace after being blessed with 73 years of life.

Patricia departed on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Swedish Hospital in Edmonds, Washington.

Patricia leaves to mourn her passing, two sons, James II (Seattle, WA) and Brian (Colorado Springs, Colorado); one daughter, Melissa (South Fulton, Georgia); four grandchildren, Garret, Myah, Christopher, and Matthew; one sister, Queen Haymore (Hinesville, Georgia); along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her sister, Lena Brown (McFern).

Walk through Visitation Saturday, Sept. 12, from 1 p.m. until private family service at 2 p.m. (Following Covid 19 restrictions), at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.