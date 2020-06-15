Patricia Mersman

BETHALTO — Patricia Ann Mersman, 71, died at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born Dec. 5, 1948 in Tennessee the daughter of the late Randolph and Virginia (Fanning) Sneed.

She loved crossword puzzles and retired as a CNA after many years. On June 21, 1979 in Edwardsville, Illinois, she married Stephen Mersman and he survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Melissa Albert of Breeze, Illinois, and Jody Branham of Alton, Illinois; nine grandchildren; and two brothers, Joseph Sneed of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and Mike Sneed of Carlinville, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Carrie Randolph and Stephanie Mersman; one brother, Randy Sneed; and two sisters, Laverne Smith and Virginia Johnston.

All services will be private. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

