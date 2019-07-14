EDWARDSVILLE — Patricia "Patti" A. Penelton, 73, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died at 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Mount Joy Missionary Church in Edwardsville. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the Lincoln School Alumni Association or the Manny Jackson Center for Humanities Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.