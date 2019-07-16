Patricia Penelton

Service Information
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL
62025
(618)-656-4655
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Joy Missionary Church
Edwardsville, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PENELTON

EDWARDSVILLE — Patricia "Patti" A. Penelton, 73, of Edwardsville went to be with the Lord at 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her residence. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Mount Joy Missionary Church. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the Lincoln School Alumni Association or the Manny Jackson Center for Humanities Foundation.
Published in The Telegraph from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.