PENELTON
EDWARDSVILLE — Patricia "Patti" A. Penelton, 73, of Edwardsville went to be with the Lord at 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her residence. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Mount Joy Missionary Church. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the Lincoln School Alumni Association or the Manny Jackson Center for Humanities Foundation.