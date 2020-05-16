BETHALTO — Patricia "Pat" A. Reno, 80, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 3:25 p.m. surrounded by her family while at Christian Northeast Hospital. She was born on July 18, 1939, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Jesse and Ann (Plessa) Enos. Pat was a customer service representative at Olin Corporation for 24 years, but her biggest joy was being a mother and grandmother for the past 60 years. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Bethalto, The Red Hat Society and the Platinum Club with 1st Mid America Credit Union. She also enjoyed animals, traveling, meeting her friends and family to go out to eat, watching movies, sitting on her porch to people watch, and spending time with her family and friends. Pat is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Randy) Payne of Bethalto; eight grandchildren, Joe (Mallory) Lish, Emily (Ben) Graser, Kelsi (Ryan) Giacalone, Jesse (fiancé Nicki Tague) Abel, Taylor (Ron) Wisnasky, Ashley (Doug) Carpenter, Ryan (Katie) Payne, and Taylor (Taylor) Bedar; seven great-grandchildren, Rowan, Andi, Mac, Jackson, Reagan, Haley and Rylee; and a sister, Janice Enos of Wood River, Illinois. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, George Abel, III. In respect of her only wish, Pat wanted to remind all of her family and friends one thing, "Be Happy". Due to Covid-19 distancing regulations, a carcade visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, May 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy, we ask you please do not stop for long periods of time, to keep the traffic flowing. There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please be sure to enter the parking lot and follow the path we have marked. A private graveside service will take place at Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery in Bethalto with Pastor Tony Jackson officiating. Memorials can be made to First Christian Church of Bethalto and/or Partner 4 Pets. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 16 to May 17, 2020.