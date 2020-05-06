ALTON — Patricia Ann Rhoads, 76, died at 8:38 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Illinois. Born on Oct. 20, 1943 in Bloomfield, Iowa, she was the first-born of William R. and Lee Etta (Lough) Kinder. Surviving is her son Robert A. Harman, of Jerseyville, Illinois; daughter Amelia Murrell, of Medora, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; five siblings, Dianna Rollins (Charles) of Marietta, Georgia, Maxine Watras of Jacksonville, Florida, Darrell Kinder (Jennifer) of Tampa, Florida, Mary Jean Kinder of Collinsville, Illinois,William D. Kinder (Ann) of Belleville, Illinois; one godchild, Christopher Bramley, of St. Louis, Missouri. Patty was loved by all children. She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews; and four great-great nieces. Patty was creative in her thinking. She loved to sew and made her own patterns. She enjoyed pencil sketching, making holiday crafts and cards, enthusiastically watched for wild life, impatiently awaited Opening Day for the Cardinals, and never missed a game. Patty was a hard-worker, and worked throughout her life as a child care provider, worked in food preparation in various restaurants and hotels, and was highly respected for her dedicated ethics in the workforce. With never ending determination, Patty diligently gave of herself to friends and loved ones, especially her grandson, Matthew Rhoads. Born with special needs, Patty with relentless effort wished to remain independent and self-reliant. She learned to live life through observation, and trial and error. Children, nature, and her religious beliefs enabled Patty, who never lost her drive and desire to contribute to Life. No services are scheduled at this time. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 6 to May 7, 2020.