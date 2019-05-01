PATRICIA SCHULTE

GRANITE CITY — Patricia A. Schulte, 88, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois. She was born May 5, 1930 in Eagle, South Dakota, a daughter of the late George and Alta Isea (Roethler) Adamson.

She married Elmer H. Schulte on Sept. 10, 1954 in Rapid City, South Dakota and he passed away on May 25, 2006. She retired in 1994 from St. John United Church of Christ Church in Granite City after 26 years of dedicated service as a church secretary. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ and enjoyed her days of playing Bridge and Canasta. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Susan Schulte of Irving, Illinois and Craig Elmer and Vicki Schulte of Granite City; two grandchildren and their spouses, Adam Craig and Tara Schulte of Granite City and Katy Elise and Justin Rhoades of Granite City; two sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Nash of Rapid City, South Dakota and Sherry Kuhlmann of Maryville, Illinois; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Patti Jo Schulte; three infant grandchildren and two brothers, Richard and Jack Adamson.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Thursday, May 2 from 4-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Karla Frost officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ Church or to the and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com