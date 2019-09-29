BETHALTO — Patricia Louise Snider, 86, passed away 3:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton with her family by her side.

She was born Jan. 3, 1933 in Hartford, Illinois, the daughter of George and Thelma (Brown) Heflin. She married Chester Snider in August 1952 in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2005.

Patricia was a member of Meadowbrook First Southern Baptist Church. She loved canning, reading, spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren, playing cards, traveling, and cooking. She also loved spending time with her family and friends and worked at Burt's Shelter Care in Alton for 25 years.

She is survived by her children, David (Sue) Snider of Mesquite, Texas, Steven (Becky) Snider of Worden, Illinois, Ron (Rebecca) Snider of Prairietown, Illinois, Teresa (Bob) Hinthorne of Bethalto, Illinois, and Linda Cooper of Bethalto, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Darrin (Erin) Snider, Patricia (Dustin) McCoy, Lance (Stephanie) Snider, Bradley (Megan) Snider, Michael (Ashley) Snider, Travis (Sara) Hinthorne, Jessica (Brandon) Adams, and Brianna Cooper; 13 great-grandchildren; and six siblings, James (Marge) Heflin, Johnny (Sandy) Heflin, Glen (Shirley) Heflin, Vesta (Udell) Myers, Fran (Bill) McMillen, and Mike Heflin.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, Albert Heflin; an infant brother, Charles; and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Heflin.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Rev. Steve VanFossen officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials can be made to Lifebrook Church.

