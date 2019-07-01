Patricia Watkins

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
WATKINS

GRANITE CITY — Patricia Stella Watkins, 73, passed away at 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Monday, July 8 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with her son, Pastor Travis Watkins officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to Rivers of Life Church to support the food pantry and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
