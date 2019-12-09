ALTON — Patricia J. Willis, 88, died at 11:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois. She was born March 26, 1931 in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of the late Henry O. and Jane Ruth (Worthy) Wegman.

She was a 1949 graduate of Alton High School. Pat ran a dry-cleaning business into her mid-seventies and later co-owned and operated Leo Willis Flower Shop with her husband. But she was best known for her great spirit of generosity. On Jan. 22, 1951 she married George H. Dreith Jr. and he preceded her in death in March 26, 1964. She later married Leo F. Willis Jr. July 3, 1965 and he preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2003.

Surviving are one stepdaughter, Kim Willis of Godfrey, Illinois; one stepson, Reuben Willis (Theresa) of Godfrey; one daughter in law, Christine Dreith of Godfrey; five grandchildren, Alison Dreith (Jake McDaniel), Tyler Dreith (Kate), Emily Willis, Alex Willis and Shannon Willis; three great grandchildren, Miles Dreith, Leo Dreith and Lucy Dreith; one sister, Peggy Coates of Peoria, Arizona; two nieces, Zoeann Coates of McPherson, Kansas City, and Debbie Belanger of Goodyear, Arizona; and her dear friend Carley Harris of Alton.

Besides her husbands she was preceded in death by one son, George Dreith III; one brother, Donald Wegman; one brother in law, Jimmy Coates; and one niece, Nancy Wallace.

Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial service at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Reverend Steve Rice will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the or the 5A's Animal Shelter.

