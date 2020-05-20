GODFREY — Patricia J. Wilson 76, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Morningside in Godfrey, Illinois. She was born on Feb. 22, 1944 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Weston and Opal (Burke) Molloy. Patricia married Thomas F. Wilson on Aug. 18, 1975 in Godfrey, Illinois. He survives. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and was very supportive of the military. She was a lifetime member of Alton VFW Post 1308 Ladies Auxiliary. Patricia was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved to spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband; she is also survived by four daughters and three son-in-laws, Shannon and Jeff Lauritzen of Godfrey, Molly and Andrew Whelan of Weldon Springs, Missouri, Hannah and Shaun Reynolds of Grafton, and Patricia Wilson of Godfrey; one son and daughter-in-law, Jason (Megan) Wilson of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Patricia Wilson of Godfrey; a daughter-in-law, Amy Wilson of Prairietown, Illinois; also18 grandchildren, Karoline and Kristine Lauritzen, Brady and Landon Wilson, Allison and Christopher Nickolas Wilson, Alexa and Hannah Wilson, and Berry Whelan, Tyler and Katelyn Reynolds, Isaiah, LaTricia, Mariah, Tatiana, Noah, Ceasar, and Jerimah Wilson In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Nickolas Wilson. Funeral Services will be private at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Deacon Richard Renard officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 20 to May 21, 2020.