PATRICIA YAUCH

ALTON — Patricia L. Yauch age 83 departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:40 a.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 6, 1935 the daughter of Bert and Ruby Hunter.

She was married to Harold M. Yauch, he preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 1998. Patricia was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a strong and determined woman in life. She was a United States Army Veteran and was Honorably Discharged. Patricia was committed to helping all veterans, she is loved, and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Bert (Shalon) Yauch of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Selena (Earl) Assmar of Wood River, Illinois; Sharon (Phillip) Telford Jr. of Alton, Illinois; and Iris Ledford of Chicago; her grandchildren Bert Yauch Jr., Christopher Assmar, Helen Telford, Brandy Sorg, and Jerome Vauch. 5 great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday Aug. 12 at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.

Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri with full military honors.

Cremation Services were accorded