Patrick Andre
1964 - 2020
COLORADO — Patrick Francis Andre, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in a tragic car accident in Colorado. He was the husband of Joel McNeff Andre. They shared 29 years of marriage together.

Born in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Robert and Dorothy Andre. He graduated from Alton-Marquette High School, University of Illinois, and St. Louis University School of Law.

He was employed at The Home Loan Expert as Chief Legal Counsel.

He was an avid sports fan and the ultimate St. Louis Blues fan. He enjoyed the fan experience to the maximum. The ultimate joy in his life was spending time with his children. Pat was never happier than when he was surrounded by his family. LGB!

He is survived by his spouse, Joel McNeff Andre; his five children, Allison Catherine Andre, Robert Grey Andre, Jonathan (Jack) Patrick Andre, Sarah Elizabeth Andre, and Nicholas William Andre; his five siblings, Jo Ellen Fleming, Mary Johnston, Michael Andre, Diane Hamper, and Thomas Andre; also by many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. Uncle Pat will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy Andre.

Funeral arrangements are pending through Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin, Missouri. A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Louis, Missouri, at a later date. Pat loved a party and was such a presence to all that knew and loved him.

Memorial donations may be made to: the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 4, 2020
Such a loss. My heart goes out to his family
Judy Rhodes
Family
August 4, 2020
Pat always had a warm and genuine smile on his face. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Our Marquette class of 1982 lost a good one way too soon. Rest in Peace, Pat.
Love,
Ann Morrissey
Ann Morrissey
Classmate
