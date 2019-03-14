PATRICK MCDILL

FORT BRAGG — SPC Patrick Admire McDill, 22, died at 4:38 a.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Born February 19, 1997 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Shannon Admire-McDill of Alton and Patrick O. McDill (Louise) of Troy.

Patrick attended Basic Combat Training and Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division in August 2016, where he served as a radio telephone operator and grenadier. He deployed to Afghanistan from June 2017 to March 2018 in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with "C" device, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal-with Campaign Star, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the NATO medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, and Parachutist Badge.

Along with his parents, Patrick is survived by two brothers, Jameson McDill of Alton and Colin McDill of Troy, Illinois, and twin sisters, Ava and Kirsten McDill of Troy, two grandmothers, Barbara Admire of Godfrey, Illinois and Rebecca Pavish of Wood River, Illinois. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Todd Admire (Mary Pat), Stacey Admire-Schafer (Bridgit), R. Scott Admire, Robert McDill (Barb), Helen Gardels (Karl), Jane McDill, Lois Hunsaker (Ric), Phyllis McDill, and Nathan Pavish, numerous cousins and his 82nd Airborne family, especially his Blackhearts and Heathen Brothers.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Larry Admire and Kenneth McDill, both WWII Veterans, and grandmothers, Joann Admire and Hisaye McDill, and his uncle, Jud Admire.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral procession will depart Gent Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. for a graveside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19. A Paratrooper never dies; he just slips away.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/ or P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. With all donations please include: In honor of: SPC Patrick McDill and the recipient email: [email protected]

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com