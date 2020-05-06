ALTON — Patrick E. Murphy, 86, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home. Born Sept. 12, 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of Dorothy (McNamee) Brown and Edwin W. Murphy. A U.S. Navy veteran, Patrick worked in elevator construction and repair. He also was a performing musician for over 30 years. He had his private pilot's license and was a hypno-therapist and stage hypnotist. He also was passionate about animal therapy, and many of his dogs were therapy dogs. Survivors include a daughter, Cathleen Easley of Alton, Illinois; a son, Stephen (Netta) Murphy of Maplewood, Missouri; 11 grandchildren including a special grandson Morgan R.P. Murphy; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Susan Ann Brothers of Kansas City, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Betsy Eskew and Mary Ellen Brown. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 6 to May 7, 2020.