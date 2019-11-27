GRAFTON — Patrick Lee Rowling, 56, died at 4:05 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Alton, Illinois on Oct. 14, 1963, one of four children born to Roy Lee and Jean (Mossman) Rowling.

Pat was raised in Grafton, and was very proud of his hometown roots. He graduated in 1981 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and chose to live and raise his family in Grafton, where he was surrounded by family and life long friends.

Pat worked at Hawk Motor Company in Alton as an Operator and Team Leader for over years 20 years, prior to the plants closing at which time he began working as a Maintenance Engineer at the St. Louis Science Center.

He was a family man in every sense of the word, and cherished his wife and children. A very supportive father, he could be seen at every activity throughout his childrens lives, quietly supporting them in every aspect.

He was well respected and his personality and sense of humor afforded him many friendships. Pat seldom missed a good time, but more importantly, was a friend that could also be counted on to be there through the hard times as well. He was overwhelmed and appreciative of the enormous amount of support shown not only to him, but to his family as well, during his illness.

He married the former Tracy Ready on Oct. 28, 1989 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Grafton, and together they built a life that spanned 30 years of marriage which blessed them with three children.

Surviving are his mother, Jean Rowling of Grafton, Illinois; his wife, Tracy Rowling of Grafton; a daughter and son in-law, Amanda and Luke Cronin of Jerseyville, Illinois; two sons, Mark Rowling, and his fiance Cathryn Collopy of St. Louis, and Zachary "Zack" Rowling of Grafton; a sister, Donna Rowling Williams, and her husband, Kurt Enz of Grafton; two brothers and a sister in-law, Jeff Rowling of Jerseyville, and Tony and Melissa Rowling of Grafton; as well as his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Paul and Wanda Watson of Grafton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lee Rowling.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Grafton, with Father Martin Smith officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.

Memorials may be given to , or simply donating blood to the American Red Cross in Pat's honor.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.